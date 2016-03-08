Neymar: I am happy with PSG
10 October at 10:17French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar has once again reiterated that he is happy at the club.
The Brazil international was linked with a move away from the French capital in the recently concluded transfer window and it was reported that he was eying a move back to his former club FC Barcelona.
But the Catalan-based club could not PSG’s valuation of the player and therefore, he ended up staying in Paris.
Neymar, who is currently with Brazil squad, while talking to the media once again reiterated that he is happy with the Ligue1 giants. "I am happy with Paris Saint Germain (PSG),” he said.
