Neymar is better than ‘champion’ Hazard: Marcelo

Real Madrid veteran left-back Marcelo has expressed interesting views about the newly-signed Eden Hazard.



The Brazil international was quoted by El Chiringuito TV where he said that his national teammate Neymar is better than the former Chelsea striker.



“Eden’s a top player, a champion player and a player of high quality like Neymar,” said Marcelo. “Eden has the quality to be in the top five. He is impressive. You can’t compare them, but Neymar is better for me.”



Marcelo even further went on to suggest that having the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star at the Santiago Bernabeu will be a ‘huge pleasure’ but also revealed that it’s not his decision to make a final call about the possible signings.



“He [Neymar] is an elusive player, difficult to control,” he said. “It would be a huge pleasure for me to have him at Real Madrid, but I don't decide. However, I believe Real must always try to sign the best players in the world.”



Those comments will not go down well with the Belgium international who is still in a starting phase of his career with the Los Blancos after joining the Spanish giants for a fee of €100 million this summer.

