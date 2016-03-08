Neymar praises Buffon and reveals truth about Real Madrid move
20 July at 10:40Psg star Neymar has spoken with Fox Sport about his future amid speculations that he wants to join Real Madrid in the summer.
“I’ve chosen Paris and I want to remain here”, Neymar said.
“We have some important targets to achieve and I am not changing my mind, I want to stay here. Media love to chat but everybody knows how much I love Psg.”
“Mbapp? He is a top player, but we already knew that. I will train with him every day, everybody knows how good he is. I am very happy that France won the World Cup.”
“Buffon? It will be an honour to share the dressing room with such a big champion. He has so many qualities, he is a great person with a big history.”
Real Madrid are now going to make an attempt to sign Hazard with a meeting between Real Madrid and the player’s entourage that has been scheduled on Saturday.
