Neymar lands in Turin last night, here is why

PSG forward, Neymar, has landed at Caselle airport, Turin. Neymar, after his morning training with PSG, landed in Caselle at around 14.30, and is scheduled to return Friday morning to prepare for the afternoon session of the Paris club, awaited Saturday by the French Cup final with Rennes.

A visit that sparked the dreams of Juventus fans: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar?

In reality, writes Corriere.it, the hypothesis has been denied by the Juventus management for the costs of the operation: PSG paid 222 million euros from the Brazilian just two summers ago and has a contract up to 2022, costing 37 million euros net to season, figures not in line with the strategies of Agnelli and Paratici.

What then, if confirmed, should the presence of Neymar and his father (agent), in Turin? The rumours speak of a visit to Douglas Costa, the two are great friends as evidenced by the presence of the Bianconeri at the birthday party of his compatriot.

Another reason for the journey is Neymar's latest 'commercial' movements: the collaboration with Diesel, the upcoming launch of a new fragrance in Milan, and above all the announced Futsal tournament in his name that will also stop in Naples.