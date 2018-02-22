PSG have promised coaching Thomas Tuchel that Neymar will stay.

According to the

Tuchel is expected to take over in the coming days, but reports about an eventual Neymar departure to Real Madrid are rife.

The Ligue 1 champions spent a massive €222 million on the Brazilian star last summer, and he answered with 28 goals in all competitions before the end of February, when he was injured against Marseille.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already said that the 26-year-old is has a “2000%” chance of staying next season.

Tuchel is expected to replace Unai Emery and bring the Parisians good football, something that has eluded them since they were acquired by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

The meeting was officially described as “exciting”, promising news for PSG fans ahead of the 2018 World Cup, where their star player is expected to look very good indeed.