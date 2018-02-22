Neymar met Real Madrid officials twice in Brazil
09 May at 19:40Real Madrid have made signing Brazil international Neymar as a priority and their officials have already met the forward twice in his homeland as he was recovering from the injury he suffered in March.
AS report claims Neymar is ready to leave Paris St Germain just a year after joining them. PSG signed him for a world record fee of €222 million from Real’s arch-rivals, Barcelona in July 2017.
After spending one year in Ligue 1, Neymar is now believed to be tired and wants to return to Spain, where he will join Real Madrid. Their president Florentino Pérez is prepare a deal that worth €260 million and will make that offer to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Al Khelaifi, sports director Antero Henrique and communication director Jean Martiel Ribes travelled to Rio de Janeiro to speak to Neymar regarding his future. PSG will not stand in the player’s way, if his wish is to join Real.
