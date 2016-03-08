Neymar misses Brazil training after picking up injury against Switzerland

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by a hard-working Switzerland side in their World Cup opener. They joined the likes of Argentina, Germany, Spain and Portugal; who remain winless after the first round of fixtures.



Things might be going from bad to worse to Brazil now as it has been revealed that Neymar, alongside Paulinho and Thiago Silva, missed full training on Monday and spent the day recovering in the hotel gym.



Neymar was fouled an astonishing ten times in Brazil’s match against Switzerland and it is no wonder that the PSG forward came away with an injury. Due to being closed down so much, Neymar was unable to perform at its best and thus, the game finished a stalemate.



Tite, Brazil’s head coach, did mention that Neymar was not “100%” prior to the match; indicating a lack of match fitness after suffering a double-injury on club duty in February.



