Neymar not to play for PSG against Metz amid Barca rumours

29 August at 18:40
Star striker Neymar will not take part in Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s next fixture against Metz on Friday amidst rumours of his possible move to La Liga outfit FC Barcelona, according to Spanish press.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move back to Catalonia after spending two disappointing years in Paris following his world-record move in 2017.

It seems that the deal is close to completion as according to report in Spain, PSG have decided not to include Neymar in their next league game which will be played on August 30.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.