Neymar not to play for PSG against Metz amid Barca rumours
29 August at 18:40Star striker Neymar will not take part in Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s next fixture against Metz on Friday amidst rumours of his possible move to La Liga outfit FC Barcelona, according to Spanish press.
The Brazil international has been linked with a move back to Catalonia after spending two disappointing years in Paris following his world-record move in 2017.
It seems that the deal is close to completion as according to report in Spain, PSG have decided not to include Neymar in their next league game which will be played on August 30.
