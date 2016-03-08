Neymar officially withdrawn from Brazil's Copa America squad due to injury
06 June at 09:45Bad news continues to arrive for Nemar. The Brazilian striker, at the centre of controversy over an alleged rape case, will also have to say goodbye to the upcoming Copa America which will be played in Brazil in a few weeks.
The Paris Saint-Germain striker left the field this night during the 2-0 friendly win against Qatar following a very bad ankle sprain. He left the field in tears and was taken to the hospital for further tests. Shortly after, the Brazilian Football Federation confirmed his exclusion from the list of called up players with a statement published on the website and social media.
"After suffering a sprain in his right ankle during last night's match against Qatar, Neymar was evaluated and subjected to complementary imaging tests that confirmed a ligament rupture in the ankle," the statement said.
"Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will not have the physical conditions and sufficient recovery time to participate in the Copa America 2019. As of today, the technical committee of the Brazilian National Team will begin the definition of a substitute," it added.
