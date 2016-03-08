The Paris Saint-Germain man came in for a lot of slack during the World Cup, when a series of dives and exaggerated falls.

One particular simulation saw him apparently earn a penalty against Costa Rica, but saw it overturned when VAR correctly spotted that there was no foul.

Brazil are set to face El Salvador and the United States in two friendlies, and O Ney recently shined in training by hitting a beautiful free kick into the back of the net before celebrating CR7-style.

"I'm faster, a little lighter and I suffer a lot of fouls,” he said.

“The other players won't let me through without hitting me. It's no use asking, 'excuse me, I want go through'. I suffered a lot of fouls at the World Cup, but that's not what I wanted. It's another learning experience for me. I'm going to improve my football everyday, my life on and off the pitch, and help the national team, which is the most important thing."