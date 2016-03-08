Neymar pays visit to former Barca teammates
27 August at 16:35Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was back at Barcelona recently and met up with his former teammates at the Catalan side.
Neymar had left Barcelona for PSG last summer for a world record fee of 222 million euros in what was a shocking transfer. He has been linked with a move back to Barcelona and with a move to Real Madrid as well.
Recently, Neymar was at Ciutat Esportiva to meet his former Barcelona teammates as he took advantage of a day off from training at PSG.
