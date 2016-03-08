In fact, when the winger was signed by the Catalan club, Andre Cury managed to secure himself 3% of any future sale. SER Catalunya claims that Mr Cury, who worked for Barcelona as a scout, is a close friend of Neymar's father and thus was handed 3% of any future sale when Neymar signed the contract.

At first, Barcelona were against this clause. In fact, they had up until now refused to pay the €6.6m owed, following Neymar's big-money (€222m) move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish side claimed that the 26-year-old had altered the circumstances by paying his own release clause. However, the money has now been paid without the matter being taken to court.

After being forced to give up one of their most talented players as a result of Neymar's departure, Barcelona have now also paid a clause which they were against when the Brazilian first arrived at the club.