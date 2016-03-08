Neymar, PSG relationship beyond repair: French media

20 July at 17:30
French media have reported that the relationship between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and star striker Neymar is beyond repair.

The Brazil international has had a horrid time ever since moving to Paris from Spain and is being heavily linked with a move back to FC Barcelona.

There have been numerous reports in the media which stated that Neymar father, who is also his agent, will meet Juventus hierarchy as well to find a possible solution regarding the future of his son.

However, in the new developments, it is emerged in the French media that the relationship between the player and the club is non-existent and that Neymar is in no mood to stay in the French capital any longer with Barca and Juve as his only possible destinations.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.