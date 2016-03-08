Neymar, PSG relationship beyond repair: French media

French media have reported that the relationship between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and star striker Neymar is beyond repair.



The Brazil international has had a horrid time ever since moving to Paris from Spain and is being heavily linked with a move back to FC Barcelona.



There have been numerous reports in the media which stated that Neymar father, who is also his agent, will meet Juventus hierarchy as well to find a possible solution regarding the future of his son.



However, in the new developments, it is emerged in the French media that the relationship between the player and the club is non-existent and that Neymar is in no mood to stay in the French capital any longer with Barca and Juve as his only possible destinations.

