Neymar: Rape charges dropped due to lack of evidence

30 July at 16:45
The rape charges against Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar have been dropped due to a supposed lack of evidence.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade had accused the former Barcelona star of raping her in Paris, saying that the two would have known each other on Instagram, then Neymar had invited her to Paris and there one evening, drunk, he had raped her. 

But police have now dropped these charges due to a lack of evidence in the case.

Neymar has always said that he isn't guilty and had even posted a video in which he showed the Whatsapp chat that they had and he had said that they did have consensual sex and it wasn't rape.

Trindade has changed her lawyers twice since the case was brought out. The case has now been forwarded to Brazilian magistrates, who will now have two weeks to issue the last verdict in the case.

 

