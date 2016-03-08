Neymar ready for Juve move for dream partnership with Cristiano

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar are ready for a move to Italian Serie A champions Juventus, according to reports in the French press.



The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the French capital and was eyeing a move back to his former club FC Barcelona.



However, the deal could not materialise as the Catalan giants because of shortage of funds after signing Frenkie de Jong from Ajax and Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.



In the latest development, Neymar is ready for a move to Italian giants in order to form a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.



It is believed that the deal can be concluded as PSG are also interested in Juve’s Paulo Dybala who can be included in a cash plus player deal.



However, the real stumbling block in the conclusion of the deal is Neymar’s salary, which is currently more than Juve’s highest paid player—Ronaldo.

