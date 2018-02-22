Neymar reveals urge to play under Pep Guardiola

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has revealed his urge to work with former Barcelona and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.



The Brazilian superstar joined PSG last summer in what was a shocking, world record transfer from Barcelona. He has impressed since joining, despite having suffered an injury that kept him out for a majority of the second half of the season.



In a recent interview that Neymar recently gave to ESPN, he opened up about his desire to play under Guardiola. He said: "I always wanted to work with him, but unfortunately I arrived a year after his farewell to Barcelona , I would have liked to work with him".

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)