Neymar rules out Barcelona, Real moves and discusses drug use rumours
21 January at 12:10PSG's Neymar has been one of the most discussed names in the last couple of months, especially in relation to a possible return to Barcelona or a move to Real Madrid. However, the Brazilian superstar spoke to Canal+ to clarify his future.
"Many talk about my move to another club without giving precise information, but now there is nothing concrete to talk about it. If people talk about me so much, I am happy, it means I'm among the best in the world," he said.
"I've matured a lot and I can deal with rumours without any problems. There were some rumours about my using drugs on New Year's Eve but it is not true. I am a little crazy, not stupid. I consider myself a great athlete. All the news will be amplified, both the positive and negative ones.
"PSG? Here I feel at home. I had no problems adapting to French football, it was easier than I expected. I believe that La Liga and Ligue 1 are similar in terms of style of play but at the beginning, I suffered a bit from the transfer but now I am fine," Neymar concluded.
