Neymar's former teammate: 'He wants Barcelona return'

05 November at 22:45
Neymar's former teammate Martin Montoya has revealed that the Brazilian superstar wants to return to Barcelona.

Montoya was Neymar's teammate at the Nou Camp and is a product of their La Masia academy, but currently plies his trade with Brighton in the Premier League.

Montoya was recently talking to Fichajes and he revealed that Neymar indeed does want to return to the Nou Camp. Montoya said: "Although it is very difficult, I think Neymar wants to return to Barcelona."

