Neymar sale could fund PSG assault for Milan star Donnarumma
07 August at 12:15Just when AC Milan thought that they would certainly be keeping hold of PSG target Gianluigi Donnarumma, the young goalkeeper who has made a real name for himself as a key part of the Rossoneri set-up in recent years, a new twist has developed.
PSG are looking to offload Brazilian forward Neymar in the final weeks of this transfer window, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid having been linked as potential destinations for the winger.
If PSG manage to sell Neymar, they will turn their attention back to Donnarumma, having sold German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to Eintracht Frankfurt; the club where he spent last season on loan. Additionally, with Gianluigi Buffon leaving the club to return to Juventus, PSG need to sign a new star keeper to strengthen their back-line - and, thanks to former Milan director Leonardo's return to Paris, Donnarumma is at the top of their shopping list.
