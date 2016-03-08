Neymar situation: PSG stay 'more realistic' than Barcelona move
24 July at 16:45Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly a more realistic option for Neymar than a possible move to Barcelona.
Neymar has already reportedly made clear that he wants to leave the club this summer and has grown frustrated with life at Paris Saint-Germain. But Barcelona have decided to offer cash of 90 million euros plus the option to sign three out of six players in the deal.
L'Equipe claim that due to lack of offers that convince PSG, it is more realistic that Neymar stays at the Parisien club instead of joining Barcelona this summer in a possible deal.
The report says that PSG want to recoup the whole 222 million euros cash that they paid to Barca for the Brazilian in the summer of 2017 and are not interested in having players in the deal.
Since neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid are willing to pay out the cash that PSG need, it is likely that he stays at PSG this summer.
