Neymar: ‘This is the hardest moment of my life’
16 May at 18:30Brazil star Neymar has spoken about his physical struggles with Jornal Nacional in Brazil:
“I am looking forward to go through this bad moment. I know people are waiting to see me at the World Cup and I can ensure nobody is more scared than me.”
The Brazil star suffered an Achielles Tendon injury in January and has remained out of action since.
“It’s the hardest moment of my life but I was lucky enough to do rehabilitation in Brazil gathered by happy people that made me feel good. Many things are happening in my head right now, they are helping me not to focus on my bad thoughts.”
Neymar has been included in Brazil’s squad list for the World Cup. Here’s Tite selection in full
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio.
Defenders: Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Miranda, Pedro Geromel.
Fullbacks: Danilo, Fagner, Marcelo, Filipe Luis.
Midfielders: Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Fred, Renato Augusto, Coutinho, Willian, Douglas Costa.
Forwards: Nemar, Taison, Gabriel Jesus, Firmino.
Go to comments