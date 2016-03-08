Neymar: 'This is the worst moment of my career..'

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar believes that this is the worst moment of his career.



The forward, who was linked with a PSG exit this summer but ended up staying on deadline day, talked to Daily Mirror in an interview.



He said: ​"I am in the worst moment of my career, I have had two serious injuries in the last two years and I missed the goal. Now I am working so that bad times do not come back.



"I made several mistakes and are aware that back the trust will not be easy, I only say that to err is human and errors allow you to learn and grow. When a player is fine and feels confidence, the field also risks a few more plays, does different things and this is very important ".