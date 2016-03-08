Neymar to Barcelona: first contact made but PSG play hard-ball
23 June at 14:55Spanish giants FC Barcelona have taken the first steps towards bringing Neymar back to the club, Paris Saint-Germain do not want to sell the Brazilian this summer.
Reports are strongly suggestive of the fact that Neymar wants to return to Barcelona this summer, with Gerard Romero from RAC1 having previously claimed that Barca are looking to swap Ousmane Dembele with the former member of the MSN trio.
But Telefoot claimed on their television programme that while Barca have made the first contact to reunite the MSN, Paris Saint-Germain are refusing to sell the player this summer.
It is stated that the contact was only made to measure up a possible deal but were told that 'for now and until further notice' Neymar won't be allowed to leave PSG.
The response of the French champions contrasts with what Neymar wants, with the 27-year-old looking to move back to the Nou Camp in an attempt to reinvigorate his career from next season onwards.
