Neymar vows to give ‘life’ for PSG
29 September at 09:40Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)‘s star striker Neymar has vowed to give his life for the French club.
The Brazil international was linked with a move away from the French capital in the recently concluded transfer window where he attracted interested from his former club FC Barcelona, their rivals Real Madrid and Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
However, no club managed to meet PSG’s valuation of the player and therefore he ended up staying in Paris for another season.
Following the failed move, there was understandable anger showed by the PSG fans towards Neymar in all the home games he played despite the 27-year-old scoring late winners for the team.
While talking to the journalists after the team’s 1-0 win against Bordeaux, Neymar vowed to give his ‘life’ to bring success for PSG this season and also explained his relation with the fans in an interesting manner.
“I'm here to help PSG, to fulfill my role as a player of this club,” he said. “I will give my life on the field to bring success to PSG and celebrate together."
He added: "My relationship with the fans is like the one with your girlfriend.
When you're not good, you stay without talking. But then, with so much love and cuddling, everything will return to normal.”
