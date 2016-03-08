Neymar willing to pay to complete Barcelona move

31 August at 20:35
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly willing to pay a sum out of his own pocket to complete a switch to Barcelona.

Neymar has been keen on a move away from PSG this summer and has not played a single game for the Parisiens so far this season. He has been training separately from the squad, as discussions continue about a PSG exit.

L'Equipe in France claim that Neymar is very desperate for a move to Barca and is willing to pay 20 million euros to PSG out of his own pocket to make sure that the move goes through.

Barça's latest proposal to bring in the Brazilian striker included an astonishing element. Barça offered 130 million euros, apart from the transfers of Ivan Rakitic (31 years) and Jean-Clair Todibo (19 years) as well as the loan of Ousmane Dembélé (22 years) for one year. But that's not all. Neymar said he was willing to put 20 million euros out of his pocket to meet the requirements of the PSG and conclude the deal. 

Despite that, the key aspect of the deal remains the willingness of the three players to join PSG- it is something that hasn't come yet. While Todibo and Rakitic are willing to join PSG, Dembele wants to stay.

