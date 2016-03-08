Marseille may not have such an easy time

While Juventus want to sell the youngster - and insert a favourable buy-back clause in clase they strike gold - the Bianconeri have other suitors for the 18-year-old, who is drawing rave reviews from the Old Boot.

With Kevin Strootman recently joining Marseille, OM failed to land a striker (Mario Balotelli), and one idea was to replace him with Kean, who scored four Serie A goals last season with Verona on loan.

Sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta has other Plan Bs (Wissem Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud), but has already made some progress on the Kean track.

Trouble is, the Corriere dello Sport claims that Monaco, Nice (where Balotelli has returned) and Leganes are all also in the race for Kean.

Juventus are expected to ask between €15 and €20 million for their man, who has so far struggled to find playing time at the J Stadium, even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.