Marseille look like they’re in pole position to sign Mario Balotelli all right, but they have yet to table an offer for him!

While inside the club a source is reported to have said: “I promise you that I haven’t received an offer from OM”, Rivière told Infosport+ that “I don’t think it will be long until they [Marseille] contact us, but we haven’t yet. Marseille called me fifteen days ago to tell me: ‘So, is it possible?’ I answered: ‘No problem, he can leave.’

Balotelli - who scored nearly 50 goals in all comps for Le Gym over two seasons - is expected to move to Marseille, and didn’t initially show up to pre-season training. He was also spotted in Marseille recently discussing the terms of his move with OM.

The shocking revelation comes from Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivière’s, as he watched France beat Belgium 1-0 in Saint Petersburg in the World Cup semi-final.“Now, we need to talk about the details. I am waiting for Marseille to call me. For now, I have not had any offers on my desk for Mario.”