Nice President: Balotelli had offers and decided to stay



Following a hot summer for Mario Balotelli, Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere took time to explain the player's situation with the club.



The Italian striker fired 33 goals in his last two Ligue 1 seasons with Nice and after what he offered he expected to make a big move this summer.



According to the president, Balotelli had a clause in his contract that stated he can leave if Nice did not finish the season in top positions with European spots.

Last season Nice finished eighth in Ligue 1 which automatically pushed the player to look for a new club and Nice were ok with that.



Rivere also clarified that Balotelli did not show for training in the first few days as he was sure he will not play for them next season and they did not find that disrespectful and once they informed him that he has to join training, he did.



At the end Balotelli had a number of offers and the president presented a new offer for the player and the former Milan ace decided to stay with the club and with new coach Patrick Viera.

