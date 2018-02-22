Mario Balotelli may not be leaving Nice this summer after all,

Jean-Pierre Rivère claims, in fact, that the Italian striker still has a deal with the Southern French side, and that it isn’t set to expire.

Does he have information that we don’t? It seems likely. The striker - who was recently called up for three friendlies by new Italy Coach Roberto Mancini - has been linked to Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and a return to Serie A via Fiorentina and Roma.

“He is still under contract,” Rivière told Nice’s official website, “because of clauses that I won’t reveal.”

That said, he claimed that the 28-year-old could leave the club.

“If he expresses the desire to leave to us, we will wish him the best. We’ve been glad to have had a player as exceptional as him with us for two years.

“Departures and arrivals are the life of a club. We’re completely calm on that front.”

The former Inter, Liverpool and Manchester City star has managed 26 goals in all competitions this season, helping the Eagles secure another Top 10 finish.