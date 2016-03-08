Nice set asking price for Mario Balotelli
07 July at 11:15Nice have reportedly set an asking price for Mario Balotelli, with Marseille reportedly firmly interested in signing the Italian this summer.
Balotelli has rediscovered his mojo since joining Nice from Liverpool after his spell at Anfield had left him frustrated. Last season, the striker found the back of the net 18 times in the Ligue 1 and has attracted interest from a host of clubs.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Nice have set an asking price of 10 million euros on Balotelli's head, with Marseille already interested in signing him this summer.
It was reported yesterday that Balotelli is close to joining Marseille, with the player close to penning a two-year deal with the club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
