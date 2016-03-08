Nice to demand €60m for AC Milan target Saint-Maximin

According to RMC Sport in France, Nice have put a price tag of €60 million on Allan Saint-Maximin. The winger has long been linked to Milan, and they were said to be close to finiding an agreement in the January transfer window, only for the deadline to pass before a deal could be thrashed out. Since then however, as the season has gone on, a deal between the two clubs has looked less and less likely.

The first stumbling block was encountered when Milan, and Leonardo in particular began to question the French winger’s mentality. He was disciplined by the French club when he ruled himself out of a game in February, and was criticized by boss Patrick Vieira. And Nice’s valuation of him may well prove to be the final nail in the coffin of this transfer deal. Milan are unlikely to even consider spending this much on a player while they have question marks over his mentality, so their search for wingers looks set to continue.