Nicola: 'Juventus and Inter are similar but the Bianconeri have more...'
09 October at 09:45Former Udinese coach Davide Nicola spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com yesterday to discuss the title race between Inter and Juventus.
“They have two different philosophies but similar. Both want to play out from the back, they are devoted to a constant aggression. Then there is a difference in the characteristics of the players, Juve has extraordinary quality and more variety in the pool of players.”
Juventus are currently top of the league table after their 2-1 victory over Inter, with the Nerazzurri being a single point behind their Turin based rivals.
The next league meeting between the two clubs will be at the start of March, in a game that could decide the fate of this season’s title winner.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments