Nicolas Pepe agrees terms with Napoli but sees PSG as priority: the details
18 July at 15:25Lille sensation Nicolas Pepe has already agreed personal terms with Napoli but he sees joining Paris Saint-Germain as a priority this summer, Calciomercato understand.
Pepe has been linked with moves to several clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Inter and Bayern Munich. But the winger is taking time to make his decision.
We understand that Pepe sees staying in France as a priority and that is why he would want to play for PSG over any other club. But the Parisiens are waiting on the situation of Neymar to be resolved before making any more moves this summer.
Bayern and Liverpool present more favorable opportunities to Pepe, but the Lille star has agreed personal terms with the partenopei, who are very much interested in signing him.
Lille value their prized asset at 75 to 80 million euros, as things stand. Pepe's agents Michael N'Cho and Samir Khiat have received several offers but the player is still considering where his future would lie next season.
