Nicolas Pepe agrees terms with Napoli but sees PSG as priority: the details

18 July at 15:25
Lille sensation Nicolas Pepe has already agreed personal terms with Napoli but he sees joining Paris Saint-Germain as a priority this summer, Calciomercato understand.

Pepe has been linked with moves to several clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Inter and Bayern Munich. But the winger is taking time to make his decision.

We understand that Pepe sees staying in France as a priority and that is why he would want to play for PSG over any other club. But the Parisiens are waiting on the situation of Neymar to be resolved before making any more moves this summer.

Bayern and Liverpool present more favorable opportunities to Pepe, but the Lille star has agreed personal terms with the partenopei, who are very much interested in signing him.

Lille value their prized asset at 75 to 80 million euros, as things stand. ​Pepe's agents Michael N'Cho and Samir Khiat have received several offers but the player is still considering where his future would lie next season.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.