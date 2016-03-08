Nicolas Pepe's agent gives hope to Inter: 'There's no favorite to sign him'
20 April at 17:25The agent of Lille star Nicolas Pepe has revealed that he has held talks with several clubs but there is no clear favorite to sign the 23-year-old.
Pepe has become one of the most wanted commodities in football recently and his performances for Lille have lived upto the billing. He has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Inter.
And Pepe's agent has given hope to Inter in the recent interview he gave to RTL about his client's future. Sami Khiat said: " We are talking to several clubs, but still there is no decision. We do not look at a single championship.
"If Bayern is favored? No there is no favorite and I can say that Nicolas can go anywhere."
It is likely that Inter can be priced out of a possible deal for the French winger because of the Financial Fair Play demands, but the agents comments can reinstate some hope that the club haven't yet lost out on the player.
