Nicolo Zaniolo: Juve director Paratici meets player's agent in Milan
22 May at 20:00Nicolo Zaniolo has truly had a breakthrough season for Roma. The young Italian midfielder joined the club as part of the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan join Inter Milan from the Giallorossi. However, arguably, Zaniolo has had a better season than Nainggolan and Roma got the far better end of the trade.
However, with every outstanding performance comes fresh transfer reports linking Zaniolo to one of Europe's biggest clubs. The Italian has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid, Napoli and Manchester United, yet it is Juventus that have appeared as frontrunners since the midfielder first broke on to the scene.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met with Claudio Vigorelli, Zaniolo's agent, in Milan yesterday. This suggests that a deal is in the process of being thrashed out yet the Bianconeri's fresh interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may make it a matter of either one or the other; rather than both.
