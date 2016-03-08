Nigeria v Iceland, 2018 World Cup: Live updates and confirmed lineups
22 June at 16:00
- Iceland v There has only been one previous meeting between Nigeria and Iceland, with the European side winning 3-0 in a friendly in August 1981.
- All five of Nigeria’s wins at the World Cup have been against European sides.
- Iceland drew their first ever World Cup game when they met Argentina. The last side to avoid defeat in both of their first two World Cup games were Senegal in 2002, while Croatia in 1998 were the last European side to do so.
- After recording eight shots against Argentina in the first half of their first match, Iceland failed to register a single attempt on goal in the second 45 minutes.
- Nigeria have lost each of their last three World Cup games. They last had a longer run of defeats in the competition between 1998 and 2002 (four games).
- Nigeria have won just one of their last 13 games at the World Cup (W1 D3 L9), with that victory coming against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2014.
- In major tournaments (World Cup and European Championships), Iceland have lost just one of their six matches in total (W2 D3 L1).
- Nigeria have failed to score in six of their last 11 World Cup matches.
- Alfred Finnbogason has scored in each of his last three appearances for Iceland, though they’ve failed to win any of those (W0 D2 L1).
- Victor Moses has been directly involved in 36% of Nigeria’s 14 shots at this World Cup so far (3 shots, 2 chances created), more than any other player for the Super Eagles.
Go to comments