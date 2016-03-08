Nike ‘deeply concerned’ with Ronaldo rape allegations
05 October at 13:15Allegations have come to light this week that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009. Kathryn Mayorga, a former teacher, asked Las Vegas police to re-open the case; with her law team suggesting that Ronaldo’s representatives made Mayorga sign a non-disclosure agreement back in 2009.
Now, Nike, the Sportswear brand who have a deal with Ronaldo have released the following statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
This comes after EA Sports similarly released a statement: “We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo. We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values.”
Nike’s deal with Ronaldo is thought to be worth a figure of around €1 billion.
