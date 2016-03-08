Nikola Kalinic refused to come off the bench for Croatia against Nigeria
18 June at 15:30Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic who is on loan at AC Milan refused to come off the bench for Croatia in their World Cup fixture against Nigeria. They won the match 2-0 against the African nation.
According to Goal Croatia and novilist.hr, Nikola Kalinic refused to come off the bench in the final minutes as he was unhappy. Croatia technical commissioner Zlatko Dalic is willing to send the striker back home and not planning to replace him in the squad.
