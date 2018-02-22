AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has made it clear to the club's managing director Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli that he has no intention to leave AC Milan in the summer, Calciomercato.com understands.

Arrived from Fiorentina for €25 million last summer, Nikola Kalinic has had a negative impact in his first season at AC Milan where he scored 6 goals in 41 games between league, cups and Super Cup.

Calciomercato.com has learned Nikola Kalinic was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Mosca and Eintracht Frankfurt. However, Nikola Kalinic has already rejected the offers from these three clubs and has asked for a second chance to prove himself at San Siro.

AC Milan are looking to bring in new players and want to make some changes in the offensive side of the field. When compared to a few weeks ago, there is a growing feeling that Nikola Kalinic will be at the club.