Nine arrested for corruption over new Roma stadium: Pallotta reacts

Nine people involved in the construction project for Roma's proposed new stadium were arrested on Wednesday. The people arrested include the owner of the company contracted to build the club’s new stadium and several local politicians.



Charges include criminal conspiracy to corrupt public officials. No-one from the club is involved in the arrests.



The president of the club James Pallotta released a quick statement to media: “I am not worried. Investigations do not involve nobody from the club and the arrests are not going to have a bad influence on the project which will continue”, Roma’s number one said.

