About 9 clubs are interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior, with Serie A side Udinese also in the race.Vinicius joined Real Madrid this summer, but the Los Blancos had agreed a deal with his former club- Flamengo, last season itself. The transfer fee involved was around 46 million euros and it was the highest ever for a player below the age of 19.AS state that nine clubs are interested in signing Vinicius this summer and while Udinese are interested as well, they will not be able to sign him since the Italian transfer window has already closed.Rayo Vallecano, Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Leganes, Girona and Espanyol are interested in the Brazilian, apart from French side Nantes.Udinese hope to sign the youngster on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)