No Allegri and no Conte: Murcia president announces the next Real Madrid boss
07 June at 18:25Murcia president Víctor Gálvez has revealed the next Real Madrid manager would be their legend Guti.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Juventus manager Max Allegri were rumoured with the Real Madrid job, who are looking for a new manager after Zinedine Zidane publicly announced his resignation.
Murcia wanted to appoint Guti as their next manager and Galvez claims if Zidane had resigned after two days, his club would have got Guti to manage them. Instead, Guti will now be appointed as the new Real Madrid manager, according to Murcia president.
“Guti is going to coach Real Madrid so he cannot coach Murcia. He was the coach I wanted here. It's a shame that Zidane didn't resign two days later. Guti called me to thank me for our interest in him,” Murcia president Víctor Gálvez said.
Not sure how much of it is true, but if we give some more days, we should be able to find out.
