No Barcelona, no Real: Flamengo confirm Paqueta to Milan
17 October at 15:16The general director of Flamengo has just confirmed that Lucas Paqueta is set to join AC Milan in the January transfer window.
Calciomercato.com had exclusively reported the agreement between the two clubs but reports in Spain suggested that Real Madrid and Barcelona could hijack the Rossoneri bid to sign the Brazilian starlet.
Flamengo DG Bruno Spindel, however, has confirmed that the player will join AC Milan: “We’ve received at least ten offers but the best one was made by AC Milan.”
“The Rossoneri are a big club, Kaka has made history at the club and Leonardo and Maldini are two important reference points. Milan is the right city for Paqueta to improve a become a top player. Many Brazilian footballers have done well there. The agreement was quick to reach, AC Milan called me on the 6th of October when I was in Orlando and the deal was closed on the 9th.”
“Playing in Europe is a dream for many footballers and we couldn’t offer Paqueta the same conditions of AC Milan. We hope he will help us to win the title before he leaves.”
