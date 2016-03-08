No Bayern Munich for Allegri as Kovac set to stay

26 May at 20:30
With Massimiliano Allegri leaving Juventus after around five years in charge of the Bianconeri, the Italian manager is seeking a new project to take on. Speculation so far has primarily linked Allegri with roles at either Bayern Munich or PSG; yet, as per AS, Bayern president Uli Hoeness has said that "The team is cohesive, the team is with the coach and so is the management."

This suggests that Niko Kovac will be remaining at the helm of the Bavarian club, with Allegri not to take over. In addition, with Thomas Tuchel signing a contract extension with PSG, Allegri may have to wait for a return to the bench.

