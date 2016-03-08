No Belotti, no Morata: AC Milan have chosen their new striker
09 June at 15:05According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Radamel Falcao on a season-long loan deal from Monaco.
The Colombia international, who scored 24 goals in 36 appearances last season, is set to join the Rossoneri via an agreement which will also see André Silva join the Ligue 1 side on a temporary basis.
Indeed, the Portuguese star was far from convincing throughout his debut campaign in Serie A, while he would be given an opportunity to start from scratch under the tutelage of Leonardo Jardim, who has proven himself to be very adept at getting the best out of his compatriots.
Diavolo technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli and coach Gennaro Gattuso have made no secret of the fact that one of their main priorities is to sign a new centre forward. With that in mind, the deal is one which makes sense for all parties involved.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
