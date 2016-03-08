No bids from England for Milan's Andre Silva

05 July at 17:20
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have not received any bid for wantaway striker Andre Silva from English Premier League outfit Southampton, according to tabloid Daily Echo.

The Portugal international is being expected to leave the Milan-based club who are prepared for a life without the former Porto striker.

It was reported earlier that the Saints have a launched a bid for the player who is being valued around €30 million by the Rossoneri. However, the new report suggest that no such development has taken place.

Southampton is not the only English club being linked with Silva as Wolves are also believed to be interested in the player who scored seven goals for Sevilla on-loan last season.
 

