No game time: Mandzukic’s departure from Juve imminent
02 November at 18:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is looking set to leave the club in January transfer window.
The Croatia international has not played a single minute in the ongoing campaign for the Turin-based club and was once again left out of the squad for the match against Torino on Saturday.
All of this indicates that Mandzukic’s time with the Old Lady is coming to an end and he will certainly leave the club in the January transfer window.
