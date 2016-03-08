No Juve for Miranda: Schalke reach agreement with Barca
28 August at 21:20
Juan Miranda's future will be at Schalke 04. According to the sources of Calciomercato.com, there is a total agreement between the German club and Barcelona for a two-year loan. The last bureaucratic details bare being defined and then the contract will be ready.
Juventus were also very interested in the 19-year-old, although it never materialized in any concrete negotiations, as stated by our report. Miranda is now ready for a new adventure, and tomorrow, he should undergo the medical tests with the Gelsenkirchen club.
Meanwhile, Juventus are preparing for this weekend's big clash with Napoli. After the controversy in the first round, the league will hope that this game will be decided by the players, rather than questionable VAR reviews.
However, the Bianconeri will most likely have to do without Aaron Ramsey, as reported by us this evening, as the Welshman is struggling with a new injury.
