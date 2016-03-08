'No more guns?' Samp defender trolls Piatek on Instagram - watch

01 April at 12:45

Sampdoria are very much enjoying their positive moment that lead the Blucerchiati to a crucial 1-0 win over AC Milan on Saturday night. Omar Colley was is one of the secrets of Sampdoria's success. The talented centre-back played a big game alongside Joaquim Andersen on Saturday and he continued to celebrate the win on social media.




As Andersen posted a picture of himself speaking with Piatek during the game on Saturday, Colley jokingly commented: "Did you tell him no more guns?".



Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.