No negotiations between AC Milan and Real Madrid for Modric yet: the situation

17 July at 15:00
In the last couple of hours, there were reports about AC Milan showing interest in the services of Real Madrid's Luka Modric. The Rossoneri management met Vlado Lemic, one of the player's agent, yesterday at Casa Milan to gather information about the feasibility of a potential deal.

According to today's report from Sky Sport, there are not negotiations between Milan and Real Madrid yet for the Croatian star. The Rossoneri were only looking to take stock of the situation initially and understand the situation of the player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian TV channel also added that if the Los Blancos decided to make a revolution in the midfield and to sell the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner at a not excessive price, Milan would make an attempt.

However, it is a difficult deal, also considering Modric's salary of 12.5 million euros per season at Real Madrid and the player would have to make a sacrifice to make the move to the San Siro happen. The relationship between him and Zvonimir Boban is excellent but might not be enough and it will be necessary to understand Madrid's and the player's intentions.

